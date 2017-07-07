Lawmaker assures students of aid

THE 691 student-beneficiaries of the "Tulong Dunong Program" is assured of continued education assistance as P5.1 million has been allocated for the program for school year 2017 to 2018, a lawmaker said. Representative Celso Lobregat committed to allocate funds for the education assistance program of the student-beneficiaries.

Chicago, IL

