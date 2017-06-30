Indonesia, Philippines jointly patrol...

Indonesia, Philippines jointly patrol Celebes Sea to cut off militants

23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Philippines and Indonesia will jointly patrol the Celebes Sea this week to stop Islamist militants reaching the Philippines' restive southern island of Mindanao, where rebels have seized a city, an army spokesman said on Sunday. The joint patrol is aimed at strengthening border security and improving interoperability, military spokesman Major Ezra Balagtey said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

