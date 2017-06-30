Filipinos watch in horror as their ci...

Filipinos watch in horror as their city is destroyed in fight with Islamic State affiliate

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Neither Noralyn Bangon nor her husband were home when the airstrikes began - fortunate for them, because their house was among the first hit. "We paid for it with the combined sweat of our hard work - my husband from his work in local government, and me from my savings when I worked abroad as a nurse for 12 years," she said wistfully weeks later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC