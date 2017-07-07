DOE inspecting power interruption in quake-hit areas

The Department of Energy is inspecting the tripping of the Ormoc-Maasin Feeder load that caused a total power failure of the Bohol grid at about 4:06 p.m. yesterday. It said market intervention was declared by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines as system operator at about 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.due to the isolation of the Leyte and Samar areas and the tripping of the Leyte A power plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.