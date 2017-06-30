Bombing of Marawi city in Southern Philippines: Region of...

Bombing of Marawi city in Southern Ph...

Since 23 May 2017, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been bombing Marawi, the largest city in the country in the predominantly Muslim Mindanao in Southern Philippine, destroying residential, commercial and industrial areas besides killing civilians. The reason given for this latest military onslaught has been to liberate the city from the Maute Group , a Filipino Muslim militant organization that laid siege to the city on May 23. The Mindanao island group is a grouping of islands in southern Philippines .The Muslim Bruneian Empire under the rule of Sultan Bolkiah, who is an ancestor of the current Sultan of Brunei, was the first to enter these island in the 13th and 14th century.

