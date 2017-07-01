Blood, Lies But No Clear Victory After One Year Of Duterte's War On Drugs
President Rodrigo Duterte rose to power in summer 2016, vowing to stop mass drug abuse and rampant lawlessness by any means necessary, including murder. Following through on campaign promises to kill tens of thousands, the president launched a shoot-to-kill drug war one year ago today to exterminate drug criminals.
