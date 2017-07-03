Benguet to investigate rape stats
BENGUET Governor Crescencio Pacalso is set to call on village councils after statistics show rape incidents in the province the highest in the region. The Philippine National Police released the latest crime index from January to May this year logging rape cases in each area with Benguet leading with 27 cases, Baguio City, 23; Ifugao, 20; Kalinga, 11; Mountain Province, nine; and Abra and Apayao, seven cases each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC