Benguet to investigate rape stats

BENGUET Governor Crescencio Pacalso is set to call on village councils after statistics show rape incidents in the province the highest in the region. The Philippine National Police released the latest crime index from January to May this year logging rape cases in each area with Benguet leading with 27 cases, Baguio City, 23; Ifugao, 20; Kalinga, 11; Mountain Province, nine; and Abra and Apayao, seven cases each.

