Bank exec arrested for gun totting in Pagadian City
A BANK executive was arrested for violation of Republic Act 10591 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act in Pagadian City, the police reported Sunday. Arrested was Jophet Daug, 38, the branch manager of 1st Valley Bank in Pagadian City, according to the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office .
