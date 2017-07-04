Bago cop accused of child abuse
Senior Superintendent Rodolfo Castil, acting director of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, confirmed to SunStar Bacolod on Monday, July 3, that he was informed by Task Force Kasanag's John Chiong about the said complaint after the policeman's mother-in-law asked for assistance. The one involved is a personnel of Bago City Police Station assigned at the Regional Trial Court in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC