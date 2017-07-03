Anakbayan chides Duterte on threat to...

Anakbayan chides Duterte on threat to arrest ML critics

The militant group Anakbayan chided President Duterte yesterday for his threat to arrest critics of his declaration of martial law in Mindanao. Anakbayan also criticized the President for the military's failure to terminate the attack by Maute in Marawi City; the conflict has dragged on for the past 41 days.



