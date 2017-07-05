26 drug suspects busted in Bulacan an...

26 drug suspects busted in Bulacan and Baguio; Pangasinan municipality declared drug-free

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Twenty four drug suspects were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted by the Bulacan police last Tuesday in municipalities of Marilao, Norzagaray, Bocaue, Plaridel, Bulakan, Obando, San Rafael, Pandi, Angat, Bulakan, Bustos, Pulilan, Obando and San Jose Del Monte City. Acting Bulacan regional police director Sr. Supt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,195 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC