2 dead, 100 injured in Magnitude 6.5 quake in Leyte

A shallow magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit Leyte province Thursday afternoon, July 6, leaving at least two people dead and injuring more than 100 people, including those trapped in a collapsed building, knocking out power in some areas, and sending villagers fleeing from their homes, officials said. The agency said the 6.5-magnitude tremor occurred at 4:03 p.m., with the epicenter located eight kilometers southwest of Jaro, Leyte.

Chicago, IL

