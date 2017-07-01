10 families in casino attack seek pub...

10 families in casino attack seek public attorney's help

Families of 10 persons who died during the attack at the Resorts World Manila have sought assistance from the Public Attorney's Office in seeking compensation from the management of the casino-hotel. Smoke rises from the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday, June 2, 2017 in suburban Pasay city southeast of Manila, Philippines.

Chicago, IL

