Wounded Vietnamese hostage rescued in the Philippines
Philippine troops have rescued a Vietnamese sailor held hostage for seven months by Islamist militants in the country's south, the military said Saturday. Hoang Vo, 28, was rescued by troops on Friday after an air strike and artillery fire on an Abu Sayyaf camp in the island of Basilan dispersed the kidnappers, regional military spokeswoman Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay said.
