'Wanted Dead Or Alive': Duterte Offers Big Bucks For ISIS Leaders Ravaging The Philippines

The president of the Philippines wants three Islamic militant leaders "dead or alive," and he is willing to pay hefty sums to those that bring them down. Hundreds of militants with ties to the Islamic State are fighting Filipino troops in Marawi, a city in the southern Philippines.

