US. Special Forces Assist Philippines Against Islamic Militants

U.S. special forces are assisting Philippine troops in their operations against Islamic militants in the southern city of Marawi, the U.S. embassy in Manila said in an emailed statement. The assistance helps military commanders in their fight against the militants and was offered at the request of the Philippine government, according to the statement, which didn't give details of the support.

Chicago, IL

