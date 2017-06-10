US. Special Forces Assist Philippines Against Islamic Militants
U.S. special forces are assisting Philippine troops in their operations against Islamic militants in the southern city of Marawi, the U.S. embassy in Manila said in an emailed statement. The assistance helps military commanders in their fight against the militants and was offered at the request of the Philippine government, according to the statement, which didn't give details of the support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC