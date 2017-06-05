US gives Philippines new weapons after Duterte rejects used gear

Rodrigo Duterte, who took office last year, has sought to loosen the Philippines' ties with the United States while forging closer relations with China and Russia The United States on Monday gave the Philippines hundreds of machine guns, pistols and grenade launchers, which a local commander said would be used against Islamist militants battling troops in a southern city. The weapons, including machine guns capable of firing thousands of rounds a minute, were handed over at a ceremony in Manila that highlighted a decade-old American counter-terrorism assistance programme to the Philippines worth about $150 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.