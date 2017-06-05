UPDATE 1-Philippines' Cebu Air orders...

UPDATE 1-Philippines' Cebu Air orders 7 Airbus planes, delays delivery of earlier order

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

MANILA, June 7 Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Air Inc said it has placed an order with Airbus for seven A321CEO planes worth $812 million to meet increased capacity needs but is delaying deliveries of 32 A321NEO planes already ordered by about a year. Cebu Air, also known as Cebu Pacific, said in a statement on Wednesday the seven A321CEO aircraft are for delivery from March 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,173 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC