UPDATE 1-Philippines' Cebu Air orders 7 Airbus planes, delays delivery of earlier order

MANILA, June 7 Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Air Inc said it has placed an order with Airbus for seven A321CEO planes worth $812 million to meet increased capacity needs but is delaying deliveries of 32 A321NEO planes already ordered by about a year. Cebu Air, also known as Cebu Pacific, said in a statement on Wednesday the seven A321CEO aircraft are for delivery from March 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.