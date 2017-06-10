U.S. Special Ops Sent to Philippinesto Help in Fight Islamist Militants

U.S. Special Ops Sent to Philippines to Help in Fight Islamist Militants NBC News, by Courtney Kube & Saphora Smith U.S. special operations forces are helping the Filipino army fighting Islamist militants, U.S. military officials said Friday. The American forces were deployed at the request of the Philippines to help defeat Abu Sayyaf, military officials added.

