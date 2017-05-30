Two Japanese tourists believed shot d...

Two Japanese tourists believed shot dead, chopped up in Philippines, police say

23 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Two Japanese tourists were believed to have been murdered during a boat tour of small islands while visiting Palawan Province in the southwestern Philippines, police have said. Officer Bernard Dalabajan of the Coron Municipal Station said Saturday that Yoshihiro Arai, 24, and Masaru Itani, 59, were believed to have been shot and killed on or near Cullion island, with their bodies cut into pieces and thrown into the sea.

