Through prayer, kin of abducted Filipino priest seek end to Marawi nightmare
Teresito "Chito" Suganob can do at this point as they continue the long wait for news of his capture amid fighting in Marawi, the Philippine city that's now become synonymous with Islamic State terrorism. It's been nearly three weeks but Chito and several other captives remain in the clutsches of the IS-inspired Maute group who are holding them as human shields until the Philippine government agrees to withdraw its troops.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
