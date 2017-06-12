Through prayer, kin of abducted Filip...

Through prayer, kin of abducted Filipino priest seek end to Marawi nightmare

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Teresito "Chito" Suganob can do at this point as they continue the long wait for news of his capture amid fighting in Marawi, the Philippine city that's now become synonymous with Islamic State terrorism. It's been nearly three weeks but Chito and several other captives remain in the clutsches of the IS-inspired Maute group who are holding them as human shields until the Philippine government agrees to withdraw its troops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,721,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC