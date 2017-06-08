Suspect: Bohol mayor killed by husband

Suspect: Bohol mayor killed by husband

THE first cousin of Bohol Board Member Nino Rey Boniel confessed Thursday evening, June 8 that Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel was shot and killed by her husband. Nino Rey, told Police Regional Office -Central Visayas Director Noli Talino that the mayor was killed by one of his men.

