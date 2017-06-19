Seeking Value in the Philippines: Waterfront Philippines

Waterfront Philippines is undervalued compared to its peers. According to Reuters, the company had trailing price-earnings ratio of 6.6 times vs. the industry figure of 27 times, a price-book ratio of 0.41 times vs. the industry's 5.4 times and a price-sales ratio of 0.96 times vs. the industry's 3.6 times.

