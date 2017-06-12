Seeking Value in the Philippines: Century Properties Group

Century Properties Group , the 5.9 billion Philippine peso real estate company, reported 0.6% revenue growth to 1.96 billion pesos and a 6.2% drop in profits to 293 million pesos in the first quarter. Its costs and expenses rose by 120 million pesos, or 7.9%, thus resulting in lower overall profits for its shareholders.

