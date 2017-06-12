Sandara Park named ambassador for Kor...

Sandara Park named ambassador for Korea-Philippines' relations

Sandara Park has been appointed as the new face of Korea-Philippines Friendship ambassador, according to her agency on Wednesday. For the 119th Philippine Independence Day and 22nd Migrant Workers Day, Park attended the event named "Bayanihan sa Korea 2017" in Seoul on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

