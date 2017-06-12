Retrieval operation of Bohol mayor's body continues
THE retrieval operation for the body of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel continued after it was suspended mid-day Saturday, June 10. Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Director Rommel Cabagnot announced on Saturday that the search and retrieval operations is temporarily suspended after the Philippine Navy has assessed that the depth of the water, where the third day of the search operation is undertaken, has already reached 708 feet. But despite the lack of manpower, logistics and funds for food, the Lapu-Lapu City and other government agencies continue their search operation for the body of Gisela.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC