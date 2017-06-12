Retrieval operation of Bohol mayor's ...

Retrieval operation of Bohol mayor's body continues

Read more: Sun-Star

THE retrieval operation for the body of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel continued after it was suspended mid-day Saturday, June 10. Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Director Rommel Cabagnot announced on Saturday that the search and retrieval operations is temporarily suspended after the Philippine Navy has assessed that the depth of the water, where the third day of the search operation is undertaken, has already reached 708 feet. But despite the lack of manpower, logistics and funds for food, the Lapu-Lapu City and other government agencies continue their search operation for the body of Gisela.

Chicago, IL

