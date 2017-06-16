Retired US Navy captain sentenced in ...

Retired US Navy captain sentenced in 'Fat Leonard' case

A retired US Navy Captain and former naval attache was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday for his role in the massive "Fat Leonard" bribery scandal that has engulfed 20 current and former Navy officials. Michael Brooks, who served as the US Naval Attache at the US Embassy in Manila, Philippines from 2006 to 2008, admitted to using his influence to benefit former defense contractor Leonard Glenn "Fat Leonard" Francis in exchange for "bribes of travel and entertainment expenses, hotel rooms and the services of prostitutes," the Justice Department said.

Chicago, IL

