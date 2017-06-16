Residents fleeing Marawi saw around 1...

Residents fleeing Marawi saw around 100 bodies, Philippines official says

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Fears are growing for residents trapped in the besieged Philippines city of Marawi following reports that those fleeing fighting between ISIS-aligned militants and government forces saw as many 100 dead bodies. Marawi, on the southern island of Mindanao, has been under siege for weeks, following a shock invasion by Islamic militants loyal to Abu Sayyaf commander Isnilon Hapilon in May. "They have told us that estimated number of dead bodies scattered around the encounter area is more less a hundred," Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong said, stressing the reports hadn't been independently verified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,200 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC