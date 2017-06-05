Recent UK attacks have "domestic cent...

Recent UK attacks have "domestic centre of gravity" - London police chief

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The three attacks carried out by Islamist militants in Britain in the last three months have been largely domestic plots and the majority of the threat facing the country is not directed from overseas, London's police chief said on Monday. "All the recent attacks I think have a primarily domestic centre of gravity," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told BBC radio.

Chicago, IL

