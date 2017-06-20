Pro-Islamic State militants storm school in southern Philippines, take hostages: police

Pro-Islamic State militants stormed a school in the southern Philippines early on Wednesday and are holding several students hostage, police said, on the same island where fighting between government troops and Islamists has entered its fifth week. A police report said about 300 armed men, among them members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters , stormed a school in Pigcawayan town in North Cotabato province on Mindanao island and were holding some students captive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.