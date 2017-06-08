Power firm collector lost P100,000 to...

Power firm collector lost P100,000 to gunmen

10 hrs ago

AN ELECTRIC firm employee was shot and wounded in a P100,000 robbery in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police reported Thursday. The police reported that the incident occurred around 9 a.m., Wednesday, in the village of Tenan, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Chicago, IL

