Philippines VP visits refugees fleeing fighting, Duterte unseen in days

Philippines Vice-President Leni Robredo greets evacuated families at an evacuation center outside Marawi while government forces still fighting insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva BALO-I, Philippines: The vice president of the Philippines expressed hope on Monday for a swift end to an urban siege by Islamist rebels, and offered support to displaced civilians during a visit normally conducted by a president not seen in public for six days.

Chicago, IL

