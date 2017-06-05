Philippines: Thousands remain trapped as gunfire mars ceasefire in Marawi City

Rescuers and residents carry children down from a truck after they were rescued from their homes, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of the city, in Papandayan village, Marawi city, Philippines May 31, 2017. Source: Reuters/Romeo Ranoco THOUSANDS of civilians hoping to flee fighting in the besieged Philippines city of Marawi remained trapped on Sunday after a four-hour ceasefire to evacuate residents was marred by gunfire.

