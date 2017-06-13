Philippines: Several politicians support Maute militants - army
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city, Philippines, on June 7, 2017. Source: Reuters THE Philippines Armed Forces on Thursday said the Maute Islamist militants who took over Marawi city in the country's restive south received support from some politicians following the arrest of a local leader.
