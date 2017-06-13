Philippines: Several politicians supp...

Philippines: Several politicians support Maute militants - army

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Asian Correspondent

A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city, Philippines, on June 7, 2017. Source: Reuters THE Philippines Armed Forces on Thursday said the Maute Islamist militants who took over Marawi city in the country's restive south received support from some politicians following the arrest of a local leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,230 • Total comments across all topics: 281,647,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC