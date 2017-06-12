Philippines: Senior member of Maute g...

Philippines: Senior member of Maute group arrested

22 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The Philippines military said it arrested one of the Maute brothers on Thursday, a senior member of the Islamic State-backed militants it is fighting in a southern city. Mohammad Noaim Maute, alias Abu Jadid, was arrested at a checkpoint near the coastal city of Cagayan de Oro just after dawn, said Lt Col Jo-Ar Herrera, a military spokesman.

