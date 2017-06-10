Philippines Says US Military Provides...

Philippines Says US Military Provides Technical Support In Fight Against Terrorists

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The US military is providing "technical support" to the Philippine troops fighting the Islamist militants who occupied southern Philippine city of Marawi since May 23, an army officer said on Saturday, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The presence of the US counterparts facilitates that exchanges of intelligence, subject matter experts exchange and provides training exchanges and the technical support, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,784 • Total comments across all topics: 281,671,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC