Philippines says Rodrigo Duterte is 'alive and well' as the...

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is alive and well and experiencing no health problems, the government said on Tuesday, amid concerns about his disappearance from the public eye for unusually long periods this month. Known for a busy schedule and lengthy speeches often several times a day, the 72-year-old Duterte's low profile has fueled rumors he is in declining health and that the government is trying to keep that under wraps.

