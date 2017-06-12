Philippines says militants control 20 percent of besieged city

The Philippines military said on Tuesday that Islamist militants hold 20 percent of the Marawi City, disputing an earlier claim by Islamic State's news agency Amaq that its "fighters are spread in more than two-thirds" of the southern town. "On the contrary, out of 96 barangays , they are holding portions in Marinaut, Lulut, Mapandi and Bongolo Commercial District, which only comprise 20 percent of the whole Marawi City ... and its getting smaller everyday," Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, head of military command in the region, told Reuters.

