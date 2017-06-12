Philippines says it learned of city siege plans in advance
Philippine Senator Sonny Angara, second right, and wife Elvira pay their respects to Marine 1LT Raymond Abad killed in fights with Muslim militants in Marawi city in the southern Philippines, during its wake Tuesday, June 13, 2017. in Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC