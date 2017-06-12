Philippines says it learned of city s...

Philippines says it learned of city siege plans in advance

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Philippine Senator Sonny Angara, second right, and wife Elvira pay their respects to Marine 1LT Raymond Abad killed in fights with Muslim militants in Marawi city in the southern Philippines, during its wake Tuesday, June 13, 2017. in Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,925 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC