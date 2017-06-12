Philippines: Muslim leaders to fight terrorism with education, spiritual intervention
Damaged buildings and houses are seen at the Moncado Colony village, after intense fighting between government troops against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi city, Philippines June 13, 2017. MUSLIM religious leaders, or the "ulama," in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on Tuesday pledged to actively fight the spread of Islamic extremism in the Philippines through "stakeholder engagements and spiritual education."
