Philippines: Malaysian Financier Believed Killed in Siege
The Philippine military chief says a Malaysian militant who helped lead and finance the siege in southern Marawi city has been killed in one of the setbacks to the uprising by locals aligned with the Islamic State group. Gen. Eduardo Ano told The Associated Press on Friday that Malaysian Mahmud bin Ahmad was wounded in the fighting in Marawi last month and died on June 7 of his wounds.
