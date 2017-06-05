Philippines lawmakers petition Suprem...

Philippines lawmakers petition Supreme Court to end martial law

Read more: Jurist

Duterte declared martial law on May 23 when heavily armed militants linked to the Islamic State [BBC profile] took over [JURIST report] large parts of Marawi City, a provincial capital in the predominantly Roman Catholic country. Six House lawmakers, led by Representative Edcel Lagman [official profile], said [AP report] those allied with Duterte should have held joint sessions to evaluate the constitutionality of the President's declaration.

