Philippines launches offensive in Marawi, with aim to end battle by weekend
Philippine aircraft bombed rebel positions and ground troops launched a renewed push against Islamist militants holed up in a southern city on Tuesday, with the aim was to wrap up the fighting before the weekend Eid festival, a spokesman said. Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines.
