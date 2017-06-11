Philippines: Hundreds more displaced ...

Philippines: Hundreds more displaced as new group attacks different part of Mindanao

Residents who want to evacuate from their homes gather while waiting for a vehicle after Islamist militants, who had holed up in a primary school, retreated after a gunbattle with troops but were holding some civilians hostage, in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, Philippines June 21, 2017. Source: Reuters/Marconi Navales AT LEAST 100 gunmen from the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters , another Islamic State offshoot in the Philippines, tried but failed to take control of villages in another part of Mindanao on Wednesday, amid the continuing crisis in Marawi.

