Philippines: Hundreds more displaced as new group attacks different part of Mindanao

Residents who want to evacuate from their homes gather while waiting for a vehicle after Islamist militants, who had holed up in a primary school, retreated after a gunbattle with troops but were holding some civilians hostage, in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, Philippines June 21, 2017. Source: Reuters/Marconi Navales AT LEAST 100 gunmen from the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters , another Islamic State offshoot in the Philippines, tried but failed to take control of villages in another part of Mindanao on Wednesday, amid the continuing crisis in Marawi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.