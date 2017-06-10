Philippines forces face independence ...

Philippines forces face independence day scramble in ruined city of Marawi

Bangkok: Philippine armed forces have vowed to liberate the besieged southern city of Marawi on Monday, the country's Independence Day, despite fierce ongoing battles with Islamist extremists. Armed forces spokesman Restituto Padilla told reporters that troops hope on Monday to "freely wave our flags in every corner of Marawi and we are working feverishly to do that".

