Philippines: Elder Maute, family intercepted at Davao checkpoint
A resident looks at the government soldiers inspecting the trunk of her vehicle at a checkpoint along a main street of Marawi City, southern Philippines, on May 27, 2017. Source: Reuters SECURITY forces in the Philippines on Tuesday apprehended an elder member of the Islamic State-linked Maute group and his family as they tried to enter Davao City via the Sirawan checkpoint, District Police Office director Alexander Tagum confirmed.
