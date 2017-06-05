Philippines: Elder Maute, family inte...

Philippines: Elder Maute, family intercepted at Davao checkpoint

Tuesday

A resident looks at the government soldiers inspecting the trunk of her vehicle at a checkpoint along a main street of Marawi City, southern Philippines, on May 27, 2017. Source: Reuters SECURITY forces in the Philippines on Tuesday apprehended an elder member of the Islamic State-linked Maute group and his family as they tried to enter Davao City via the Sirawan checkpoint, District Police Office director Alexander Tagum confirmed.

Chicago, IL

