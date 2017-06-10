Philippines' Duterte says didn't seek US support in city siege

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday he did not seek support from Washington to end the siege of a southern Philippines town by Islamist militants, a day after the United States said it was providing assistance at the request of the government. Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at a funeral home for the wake attended by the families of those killed at Resorts World in Pasay City, metro Manila, Philippines June 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.