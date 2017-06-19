Philippines' Duterte return to duty e...

Philippines' Duterte return to duty eases health concerns

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte salutes in front of a flag-draped casket of a slain marine in Manila on June 11, 2017 following a firefight with Muslim militants in Marawi Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte returned to public duties Saturday after nearly a week of absence that sparked speculation over his health as government forces battled Islamist militants in the biggest crisis of his rule. Duterte, 72, attended a ceremony commemorating the founding of a province and later met with troops in Butuan city, both in the southern region of Mindanao.

Chicago, IL

