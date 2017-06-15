Philippines' dengue cases near 36,000

1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE number of dengue fever cases in the country has grown to nearly 36,000 in the first five months of this year, but lower than the same period last year, Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said Thursday. In a statement for the commemoration of Asean Dengue Day, Ubial said that from January 1 to May 20 the DOH has recorded 35,973 dengue cases.

Chicago, IL

