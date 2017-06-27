Philippines: Death Toll In Rebel-Held...

Philippines: Death Toll In Rebel-Held Town May Rise

The Philippine military said on Wednesday that large numbers of civilians had probably been killed during the five-week occupation of a southern town by Islamist rebels. It said they died due to "atrocities" by the militants allied with Islamic State.

Chicago, IL

